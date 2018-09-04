Agbeyi lauds Okowa over Atube’s appointment

By Gab Ejuwa

The President of College of Management and Treasurers of Local Government Areas in Delta State, Mr Monday Agbeyi, has commended the governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on the appointment of one of their own, Dr. Frank Atube, as Secretary to Delta State Pension Bureau.

In a statement, Agbeyi said with Atube’s appointment, Governor Okowa has again demonstrated his love for them.

Agbeyi said the appointment of technocrats into sensitive positions always yields good results because they know the rudiments of administration having been in service for several years.