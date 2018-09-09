Agbeyi commends Okowa over the choice of Atube as Pension Bureau Secretary

The President of College of Head Personnel Management and Treasurers of Local Government Areas in Delta State, Comrade Monday Agbeyi, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the appointment of one of their own, Dr. Frank Atube, as Secretary to the Delta State Pension Bureau.

In a statement, Agbeyi stated that Okowa just demonstrated his love for them.

He said that the appointment of technocrats into sensitive positions always yields good results because they (technocrats) know the rudiments of administration, having been in the service for several years.

Agbeyi advised all HPMs, TLGs and staff of the Unified Local Government service of Delta to stand by the governor because, according to him, he meants well for them.

