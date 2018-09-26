Again, IPOB accuses Ohanaeze of betraying Ndigbo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday accused the Ohanaeze Ndigbo of leaving a destructive trail of blood, betrayal and sabotage of wider Igbo interest to the extent that nobody in Nigeria has regard for the honour and dignity of a once proud race.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emna Powerful, said that “only those born with a deep sense of betrayal and Lagos-Abuja domiciled traitors and fellow collaborators will have respect for Ohanaeze as currently constituted.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has left a destructive trail of blood, betrayal and sabotage of wider Igbo interest, to the extent that nobody in Nigeria has regard for the honour and dignity of a once proud race of Igbo people.

“To date, we are yet to come across one person who can confidently point to one tangible achievement of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that benefited the entire people.

“The truth is, there is none. They work for their pockets and well-being of their children and relatives and nothing more.”

According to IPOB, “some of the misconducts of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are too numerous, heinous and abominable to place in the public domain. But for our purposes, we shall present a historic and contemporary overview of a string of mind blowing blunders and outstanding treachery by the group over the years, for the world to see and judge accordingly.

“That IPOB was perversely tagged a terrorist group in the eyes of the laws of Nigeria, when terrorist herdsmen are free to roam and kill at will, is the exclusive making of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors.”