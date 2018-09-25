Cybercrime: Expert advocates use of biometrics to identify website owners

An ICT expert, Mr Uche Kalu, on Tuesday in Abuja, advocated the use of biometrics to identify website owners as a means of fighting cybercrime in Nigeria.

Kalu, who is the Centre Manager, Aptech Hardware and Networking Academy, Abuja, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the call became necessary in view of the need to make Internet Service Providers (ISPs) more responsible in providing responses to internet requests to unmask Internet Providers (IP) Addresses.

He also called for enabling laws that would adequately address issues of internet fraud in the country.

According to Kalu, the challenges posed by cybercrime in Nigeria may persist until there is a framework for digital sovereignty in the country.

“Besides, lack of data encryption, poor awareness and under-reporting of breaches will continue to fuel the menace of cybercrime in the country,’’ he added.

Kalu emphasised the need for governments and business organisations not to take cyber sovereignty issues with levity, saying that the defense of any country had moved from the physical to the technology space.

He expressed concern that in spite of regulations by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), internet providers in the country had not effectively kept adequate records.

“It is unfortunate to say that ISPs have not been living up to their responsibilities to keep track of IP records.

“It should therefore be made mandatory for all website owners in Nigeria to be identified using biometrics technology.

“This is important, so that if they are found wanting, they will be arrested and prosecuted,’’ Kalu said. (NAN)