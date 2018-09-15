After dumping NYSC orientation camp, Davido cancels US tour

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

After shutting down Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington DC, New York, California, Boston cities with sold out tickets, pop music star, Davido, has canceled his music tour of the United States to concentrate on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, he is currently undergoing in Nigeria.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner who had embarked on the US music tour barely hours after completing his NYSC registration at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ipaja, Lagos, contrary to NYSC rules, made the announcement on his Instagram page, where he revealed that the tour schedules were conflicting with his NYSC programme.

“I apologize to all my fans but duty calls! But I promise new dates would be announced for Houston, Dallas, LA and San Francisco. We will reschedule and add more dates. Shout out to all the fans who sold out each city so far”, he wrote.

His management have since released an official statement to this effect, stating that new dates for the completion of the tour would be announced in due time.

“Due to scheduling conflicts and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) commitments in Nigeria, the remaining dates for the Davido Locked Up Tour have been cancelled. Refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Davido and his team are working hard to reschedule all dates and add new dates in the near future. I love you guys and see you soon.”

Potpourri suspects that Davido’s reason for cancelling his tour may be a camouflage, because there is a possibility he embarked on the tour without permission from the NYSC State Director, which is the usual procedure according to the NYSC Bye-laws of 1993, guiding every corps member in the country.