After 10 years of outage, Ondo South gets power supply

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ONDO State government has started restoring power to communities in the southern senatorial district of the state after over 10 years of outage.

Aboto and Igbobini communities were powered by stand-alone solar systems under the state’s Small Home Power Utility (SHoPU) Scheme.

Declaring open the power restoration programme carried out by R. R. Reynolds, one of the state’s power service providers, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu assured other communities that power would soon be restored to them.

According to him, the solar power systems were immediate palliatives for the most deprived parts of the district and were being deployed as a start-off point.

He added that the company would be putting a major hybrid reciprocating gas engine in Igbokoda very soon. Akeredolu assured that power from the national grid would eventually reach many communities in the area as the Niger Delta Power Company (NDPHC) would be carrying out major rehabilitation works on the power distribution infrastructure.

Presentations were made at the town hall meetings held by Akeredolu on the activities of the federal and state governments respectively by Engr. Ife Oyedele, an Executive Director of the NDPHC, and Engr. Tunji Ariyomo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Utilities.

The Olu of Igbobini in Eseodo local government, Oba Raphael, and the traditional ruler of Aboto community, the Alaboto-Elect in Ilaje council area, Ofoaye Oyetayo, lauded the governor.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has awarded contracts for the reconstruction of damaged power distribution infrastructure in the region and the project will commence immediately.