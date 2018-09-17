African players in Europe: Zaha back with a bang

Goals by Ivorians Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace and Sol Bamba of Cardiff City in the English Premier League at the weekend led to very different results for their clubs.

Recalled after an injury, winger Zaha scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town, giving Palace a first win in four league outings.

When centre-back Bamba put promoted Cardiff ahead at Chelsea, it stung the home side and they responded by romping to a 4-1 victory to top the table.

England

WILFRIED ZAHA (Crystal Palace)

His brilliant goal gave the Eagles a valuable 1-0 win at Huddersfield. Back in the starting line-up after a groin injury, he tricked his way into the penalty area seven minutes before half-time and then curled the ball into the top corner.

SOL BAMBA (Cardiff City)

He upset the odds in more ways than one by firing Cardiff into an early lead away to Chelsea when, after a free-kick from Joe Ralls was headed on by Sean Morrison, Bamba bundled the ball in at the back post. Unfortunately for Bamba, his goal sparked Chelsea into life, with the Blues going on to win 4-1 thanks mainly to an Eden Hazard hat-trick.

Spain

MUBARAK WAKASO (Alaves)

The Ghanaian helped Alaves maintain their excellent start to the La Liga season as they snatched a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid. Alaves are fifth and Wakaso starred again, delivering a dominant performance in midfield to drive his side to another valuable victory.

Italy

FRANCK KESSIE (AC Milan)

Ivorian midfielder Kessie played a solid game for AC Milan, setting up Gonzalo Higuain for the equaliser in a 1-1 draw in Cagliari. “It was a tough match, we started bad but we improved,” he said. “After Higuain scored, we tried everything to win the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it.”

KHOUMA BABACAR (Sassuolo)

Senegalese striker Babacar headed an injury-time consolation goal for Sassuolo as they fell to their first Serie A defeat of the season, after a Cristiano Ronaldo second-half brace inspired champions Juventus to a 2-1 win in Turin. It was 25-year-old Babacar’s second goal in as many games for the Modena side.

Germany

HAMZA MENDYL (Schalke)

The Moroccan youngster made his debut for Schalke in a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, but it was an afternoon to forget for him. Already booked for tripping Thorgan Hazard, the 20-year-old was fortunate not to receive a second yellow card for a foul on Nico Elvedi. Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco reacted by substituting Mendyl after just 25 minutes.

ANTHONY UJAH (Mainz)

The Nigerian striker came off the bench to inspire his team to a breathtaking 2-1 comeback win over Augsburg. Having gone behind moments earlier, Ujah’s 87th minute equaliser brought Mainz back into the game and Alexandru Maxim netted a stoppage-time winner.

DODI LUKEBAKIO (Fortuna Duesseldorf)

The 20-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international scored the winning penalty as promoted Fortuna grabbed a shock 2-1 victory against Hoffenheim. Coming off the bench in only his second game for the club, Lukebakio held his nerve from 12 yards to win the game in the 88th minute.

France

SAMUEL KALU (Bordeaux)

The 21-year-old Nigerian grabbed his first goal for Bordeaux since a close-season move from Gent in a thrilling 3-3 Ligue 1 draw with Nimes. Kalu evaded two challenges just outside the box before drilling low into the bottom corner to give Bordeaux a 3-2 lead before Nimes’ late equaliser.

LEBO MOTHIBA (Strasbourg)

Mothiba came off the bench to help Strasbourg snatch a 1-1 draw at Montpellier with a dramatic 93rd-minute leveller. The 22-year-old South African international has now scored two Ligue 1 goals this season, although the first came for his former club Lille before switching to Strasbourg last month.

AFP