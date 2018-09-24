African players in Europe: Gervinho scores wonder goal

Ivory Coast forward Gervinho stole the show among African stars in the major European leagues at the weekend with a brilliant Serie A goal for Parma.

The 31-year-old darted from deep in his half and beat three defenders before scoring with a shot that went in off the near post.

“I do not know if it is my best goal — I have scored so many of them,” joked the former Arsenal and Roma star after Parma won 2-0 at home to Cagliari.

England

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Arsenal)

A difficult week for the Gabon forward, who was angered by an announcement that his ill father had been made coach of the national side without a deal being formalised, ended on a happier note when, just minutes after Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead against Everton, he scored the Gunners’ second — albeit from a clearly offside position — in the 59th minute at the Emirates to seal a 2-0 win.

RIYAD MAHREZ (Manchester City)

The Algerian scored his first two goals for the English champions since a pre-season move from Leicester during a 5-0 rout of Cardiff. City were already 3-0 ahead when Mahrez, just six minutes after coming on as a substitute for Sergio Aguero, swept in Ilkay Gundogan’s cross before scoring again two minutes from time.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The Egyptian showed a striker’s instinct when he reacted first after a Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick came back off the crossbar in first-half stoppage time to score Liverpool’s third goal in the Premier League leaders’ 3-0 win at home to Southampton.

KELECHI IHEANACHO (Leicester City)

After falling behind to a fifth-minute goal, Leicester needed a response and got it from Iheanacho when the Nigerian’s composed 19th-minute finish provided an equaliser. He then turned creator, playing in Jamie Vardy for a 75th-minute goal that completed a 3-1 comeback win.

Spain

MOSES SIMON (Levante)

Levante endured a torrid afternoon when thrashed 6-2 at home to Sevilla but there was some consolation for Simon, who came off the bench to score on his debut. The Nigerian forward, who joined Levante from Gent in the middle of this year, found the net with a powerful finish, having been introduced to his new fans in the 72nd minute at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Italy

GERVINHO (Parma)

The Ivory Coast international scored a stunning goal as mid-table Parma beat Cagliari 2-0. Reminiscent of George Weah’s wonder goal for AC Milan in 1996, Gervinho picked up the ball just outside his own penalty area, made a spectacular 82-metre dash, zigzagging past three Cagliari defenders and unleashing a shot that bounced off the post and into the net for his second goal this season. He returned to Serie A last month after leaving the Italian capital for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune in January 2016.

KEVIN-PRINCE BOATENG (Sassuolo)

Ghanaian Boateng inspired a Sassuolo comeback, scoring the equaliser on 13 minutes at home after Empoli had netted just seconds into their game. Federico Di Francesco set up Boateng for his third goal of the season as Sassuolo sit joint third, five points behind champions Juventus after five games.

Germany

SALOMON KALOU (Hertha Berlin)

The Ivory Coast veteran, 33, did well to stay on his feet, despite being fouled, and provide a superb cross for Hertha Berlin captain Vedad Ibisevic to score their side’s third goal in a 4-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. The victory left Hertha second in Germany’s top flight behind Bayern Munich and Kalou will be looking to score his first goal of the season in Friday’s top-of-the-table clash when Hertha host the Bavarian giants.

AFP