African Medical Lab Scientists gather in Abuja for conference

Hundreds of African Medical Laboratory Scientists will this year storm Abuja for its 2018 edition of the African Society for Laboratory Medicine Conference, ASLM, billed to hold in December. The theme of the conference is Preventing and Controlling the Next Pandemic: The Role of the Laboratory.

This is the first time Nigeria is hosting the conference and the first time it is being held outside Cape Town, South Africa, where the first three editions were staged.

Speakers expected at the conference include, Senior Director of the Diagnostic Services at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Dr. Trevor Peter; Director of African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong; Founder and Director of the International Centre for AIDS Care and Treatment Programs, Dr. Waafa El Sadr, and South Africa’s National Health Laboratory Service official, Dr. Wendy Stevens, among others.

The conference will be chaired by co-founder and the Executive Director of the International Research Centre of Excellence at the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, Prof. Alash’le Abimiku.

Commenting, Prof. Abimiku said: “This year’s set of speakers were specially chosen because of how passionate they are about changing the narrative around public health laboratories. They are experts and professionals who have left indelible footprints in their various health fields.”

This year’s edition of the biennial conference, the 4th, is expected to help achieve ASLM’s 2020 goals of strengthening laboratory workforce by training and certifying laboratory professionals and clinicians through standardised frameworks and transforming laboratory testing quality.

Also, Communications Manager, ASLM, Ms. Bethanie Rammer, said the conference provides an avenue for strong collaborations with leading researchers; which in turn paves the way for the development of new strategies and medical technologies.