African freestyle football competition to air live on StarTimes

StarTimes will air the first ever African Freestyle Football competition in Nigeria from 13 to 15 September to its over 10 million subscribers across Africa, on ST Sports Focus channels 250/240.

The competition is open to freestylers from across all of Africa, starting with the qualifying rounds and Nigerian championship on September 13- 14 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos while the best 16 male and eight female freestyle athletes in Africa will move on to the grand finale on September 15, where the first African male and female Freestyle Football champions will emerge.

“We pleased to be able to provide a live coverage to our subscribers. We are also broadcasting this event live on our mobile APP which makes it easy for non StarTimes subscribers to watch the games” Tunde Aina, the Chief Operating Officer at StarTimes Nigeria said in statement on Tuesday.

Other side attractions include guest appearances from musical acts like Falz, Vanessa Mdee, Kcee, Mayorkun, Slim Case and Mr Real.

International freestyle professionals and Guinness world record holder, Iya Traore, and Raquel Benetti, female freestyler from Brazil, will also be in attendance.