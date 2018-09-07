Breaking News
Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures

Africa Cup of Nations matchday 2 qualifying fixtures this weekend (kick-off times GMT):

Group A

Saturday

At Bata, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea v Sudan (1500)

Sunday

At Antananarivo

Madagascar v Senegal (1130)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Senegal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Madagascar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Sudan 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

E. Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group B

Saturday

At Mitsamiouli, Comoros

Comoros v Cameroon (1200)

At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco v Malawi (2000)

Standings

Cameroon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Comoros 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group C

Saturday

At Libreville

Gabon v Burundi (1500)

Sunday

At Juba

South Sudan v Mali (1400)

Standings

Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Mali 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Gabon 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group D

Saturday

At Bakau, Gambia

Gambia v Algeria (1630)

Sunday

At Lome

Togo v Benin (1600)

Standings

Algeria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Benin 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Gambia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Togo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group E

Saturday

At Victoria

Seychelles v Nigeria (1230)

At Durban

South Africa v Libya (1300)

Standings

Libya 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

S. Africa 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Seychelles 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Group F

Saturday

At Nairobi

Kenya v Ghana (1300)

Sunday

At Hawassa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia v Sierra Leone (1300)

Standings

Ghana 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

S. Leone 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group G

Sunday

At Brazzaville

Congo Brazzaville v Zimbabwe (1430)

At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia v Democratic Republic of Congo (1600)

Standings

Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

DR Congo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Congo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Liberia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group H

Sunday

At Kigali

Rwanda v Ivory Coast (1330)

At Conakry

Guinea v Central African Republic (1630)

Standings

Guinea 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

C.A.R. 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

I. Coast 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Rwanda 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group I

Saturday

At Nouakchott

Mauritania v Burkina Faso (1700)

Sunday

At Luanda

Angola v Botswana (1500)

Standings

B. Faso 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Mauritania 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Angola 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group J

Saturday

At Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt v Niger (1800)

Sunday

At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)

eSwatini v Tunisia (1300)

Standings

Tunisia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Niger 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

eSwatini 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group K

Saturday

At Windhoek

Namibia v Zambia (1400)

At Maputo

Mozambique v Guinea-Bissau (1500)

Standings

G. Bissau 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Mozambique 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group L

Saturday

At Kampala

Uganda v Tanzania (1300)

Sunday

At Maseru

Lesotho v Cape Verde (1300)

Standings

Uganda 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Tanzania 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

C. Verde 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Note: group winners and runners-up secure places at finals except for Group B, where 2019 Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon and the highest placed other team qualify


