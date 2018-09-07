Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures

Africa Cup of Nations matchday 2 qualifying fixtures this weekend (kick-off times GMT):
Group A
Saturday
At Bata, Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea v Sudan (1500)
Sunday
At Antananarivo
Madagascar v Senegal (1130)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Senegal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Madagascar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Sudan 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
E. Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group B
Saturday
At Mitsamiouli, Comoros
Comoros v Cameroon (1200)
At Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco v Malawi (2000)
Standings
Cameroon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Comoros 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group C
Saturday
At Libreville
Gabon v Burundi (1500)
Sunday
At Juba
South Sudan v Mali (1400)
Standings
Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Mali 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Gabon 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group D
Saturday
At Bakau, Gambia
Gambia v Algeria (1630)
Sunday
At Lome
Togo v Benin (1600)
Standings
Algeria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Benin 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Gambia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Togo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group E
Saturday
At Victoria
Seychelles v Nigeria (1230)
At Durban
South Africa v Libya (1300)
Standings
Libya 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
S. Africa 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Seychelles 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Group F
Saturday
At Nairobi
Kenya v Ghana (1300)
Sunday
At Hawassa, Ethiopia
Ethiopia v Sierra Leone (1300)
Standings
Ghana 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
S. Leone 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group G
Sunday
At Brazzaville
Congo Brazzaville v Zimbabwe (1430)
At Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia v Democratic Republic of Congo (1600)
Standings
Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
DR Congo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Congo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Liberia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group H
Sunday
At Kigali
Rwanda v Ivory Coast (1330)
At Conakry
Guinea v Central African Republic (1630)
Standings
Guinea 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
C.A.R. 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
I. Coast 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Rwanda 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group I
Saturday
At Nouakchott
Mauritania v Burkina Faso (1700)
Sunday
At Luanda
Angola v Botswana (1500)
Standings
B. Faso 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Mauritania 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Angola 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group J
Saturday
At Alexandria, Egypt
Egypt v Niger (1800)
Sunday
At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)
eSwatini v Tunisia (1300)
Standings
Tunisia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Niger 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
eSwatini 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group K
Saturday
At Windhoek
Namibia v Zambia (1400)
At Maputo
Mozambique v Guinea-Bissau (1500)
Standings
G. Bissau 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Mozambique 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group L
Saturday
At Kampala
Uganda v Tanzania (1300)
Sunday
At Maseru
Lesotho v Cape Verde (1300)
Standings
Uganda 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Tanzania 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
C. Verde 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Note: group winners and runners-up secure places at finals except for Group B, where 2019 Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon and the highest placed other team qualify