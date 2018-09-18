AFRH redefining fertility treatment in Nigeria, says Iketubosun

By Gabriel Olawale

THE President, Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health, AFRH in Nigeria, Dr. Faye Iketubosin has said that the evolution of Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART, has helped childless couples overcome discrimination, stigma and social isolation that surround infertility.

Iketubosin, who spoke ahead of the Association’s 8th Annual International Conference 26-28 September, 2018 in Lagos, said that there are about 12 million infertile persons in Nigeria.

Arguing that infertility is not peculiar to Nigeria, as prevalence is a global trend, he said: “In cultures such as ours, childless couples suffer discrimination, stigma and social isolation. To this group of people, any form of access to effective treatment is priority.

“It is their legitimate right in a democratic society like ours to have this right to life’s treatment and available evidence shows that a significant proportion of infertility in this environment is only ‘amenable’ through Assisted Reproductive Technology.

“One of the overarching aims of the AFRH is to enhance fertility treatment benefits across the board for patients, in terms of education, accessibility to safe and quality services, cost effectiveness, and to guide against patients’ exploitations and complications.”

Iketubosin also disclosed that the rapidly unfolding development of ART practice informed the coming together of all centres in Nigeria to check unethical practices and abuse within the industry.

“The largely unregulated industry still solicits further involvement from the government in achieving the minimum standard for establishing IVF clinics.”

AFRH would foster adequate collaboration between centres locally and internationally.

“In Lagos State, the Association is working closely with government to ensure strict compliance with the regulations.

Corroborating his view, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Vice President of AFRH, Dr Abayomi Ajayi said that the 8th Annual International Conference with the theme: “New Frontiers in Assisted Reproductive Technology,” would commence with preconference workshop with interesting and engaging contemporary topics like: Embryo biopsy in ART, 3D Ultrasound in ART and early pregnancy and many more.

“The conference will also deliver academic excellence to bring at par with the global world the current trends within the industry. Renowed speakers will be in attendance at the event that would also feature exhibitors from around the globe.