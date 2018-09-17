Afghanistan bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat in the Asia Cup Group B match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka, who lost the opening match to Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dubai, brought in spinner Akila Dananjaya, Shehan Jayasriya and Niroshan Dickwella in the three changes from the first game.

Out goes Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso and Suranga Lakmal. Pakistan, title holders India and Hong Kong are in Group A.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah Janat

Sri Lanka; Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Shehan Jayasuriya

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA) and Anisur Rahman (BAN)

TV umpire: Rod Tuckr (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

AFP