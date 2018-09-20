AFCON 2019: S/Africa Cut Ticket Fees To Beat Eagles

South Africa are already planning ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles and have quickly moved to announce reduced ticket prices to allow a massive turnout of their fans at the stadium, footballlive.ng has learnt.

Victory in Johannesburg could determine qualification to AFCON 2019 for Bafana Bafana, as they beat Nigeria 2-0 away in Uyo at the start of the qualifiers, such that a big turnout of their fans at the match venue could spur another historic victory in the reverse fixture.

With the match still two months away, Stadium Management SA (SMSA) have announced that Bafana Bafana will host the Super Eagles at FNB Stadium and will promote the tie as rights owner and partner to South Africa Football Association (SAFA).

South Africa, who are second in Group E with four points, same as leaders Libya after two rounds of matches, shocked Nigerians in June 2017, to record their first-ever win over the Eagles in an official game.

Bafana will face Seychelles on October 13 and Nigeria on November 17, with both ties now confirmed to take place at the iconic FNB Stadium with kick-off at 15 hours, local time.

For the Nigeria match, the general ticket, for levels 1 and 5, will cost 60 Rand, while the reserved seat will go for R120 and corporate hospitality ticket is R2146, excluding VAT.

SMSA chief executive, Dr. Jacques Grobbelaar said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome Bafana Bafana to the spiritual home of African football.