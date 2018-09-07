AFCON 2019 qualifiers: We are not here to see Seychelles beaches, Rohr tells Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has charged his players to put up their best and secure a win over hosts Seychelles in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier in Victoria.

The Eagles need all three points to put their qualification chances back on track, and after Thursday morning training, coach Rohr read his mission statement to the players.

“Everyone realizes the importance of this match. We are currently number three in our group and that position does not befit Super Eagles of Nigeria. It is not good for us because it is outside the qualification range.

“The players know this. They know that on Saturday they have to show character to put our campaign back on track with a good result.”

Seychelles is a leading tourist destination with plane –loads of fun seekers trooping in on daily basis to spend good time relaxing on any of the major islands in the 115 islands that make up the archipelago. But Rohr made it clear his boys are not vacationers looking for relaxation.

“We are not here on vacation. We are here for serious business.

“We have a young, ambitious team and Nigeria has a better pedigree in the game of football than Seychelles. But we must not under –rate them in any way or take things for granted.

“The Cup of Nations is the focus now and we must get a good result on Saturday to get our campaign back, and then we can now look ahead with determination to win the remaining matches in our group to qualify easily for the championship.”