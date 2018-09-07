Aero Contractors acquires new planes, expands operations

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—AERO Contractors has expanded operations with increased frequencies to Abuja from Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Asaba, Port Harcourt and Kano from Lagos. This is coming as the airline takes delivery of more aircraft in its fleet.

According to a statement from the airline signed by its management, with the increase in the number of aircraft, it has increased its flight schedule. “So from September 17 2018, we would increase Abuja-Port Harcourt-Abuja, which is now a daily flight. We also operate three daily flights on the Lagos-Abuja-Lagos route and Lagos-Port Harcourt flights from three times weekly to daily flights”.

With the expansion of its maintenance facility and training of its personnel to be able to conduct C-check on Boeing B737 Classics, Aero started a revamp under the management of Captain Ado Sanusi, the company’s CEO. It now has two Boeing B737-500 series, Boeing B737-400 series (which would be rolled off C-check next week) and Bombardier Dash 8-300 series. It has also added another aircraft in its rotary (helicopters), which is AW 139 Helicopter to its fleet.

“We have expanded our schedule because we have an additional aircraft and we are also expecting more. When we deliver more aircraft, we increase our destinations. What we have done largely now is to increase our frequencies as we increased capacity,” Aero management said.