ADVAN inaugurates working committee members

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has inaugurated members of its working committee. The committees which will be the engine room for the association’s programs for the next two years are-Public Sector, Stakeholder Engagement and Advocacy, Membership and Value, Data, Insight and Content and Education, Capacity Building Committees.

Speaking on the Agenda of the committees, Mr. Wasiu Abiola 1st Vice President of ADVAN said the committees will drive the association’s agenda of creating an empowered future in marketing communications today for advertisers and the industry as a whole

“The committees will work with the Executive Council of the Association to provide and implement strategies for increased membership value, strategic stakeholder engagement, as well as source for the most relevant data to aid effective marketing planning,” said Wasiu.

Mr. Benson Evbuomwan. Chairperson for the Education and Capacity Development Committee speaking on the focus of the committee he leads said: “ The key focus of my committee is to provide needed education for marketing professionals not just in the marketing communications field, but rather a holistic capacity development approach that will help ADVAN members garner the right skills to function in any capacity of a C-level Executive and even beyond.”