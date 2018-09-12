Adigwe advocates special agric bank for rural women

By Oboh Agbonkhese

THERE is need for a specialised bank that will go to rural women farmers, find out their needs and help them access interest-free loans and other empowerment services.

This was the position of Mrs Afoma Adigwe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Business Women, CBW, Nigeria, at a briefing in Lagos yesterday, on its activities and the forthcoming business meeting in New York and Canada, noting that “agriculture is the new industry and Nigeria’s future.”

According to Mrs Adigwe, “we will establish Farmgate Micro-Finance Bank, focused solely on rural women farmers. And, as such banks do in other countries, we will go to them to find out their needs; not them looking for us.”

Adigwe, Founder of Uplifting Women Through Farming, UWTF, an NGO that is pioneering CBW Nigeria, also told newsmen that their focus on providing the rural women farmers with skills, especially in processing and packaging, informed the organisation’s close relationship with traditional rulers.

On the Commonwealth African Forum Canada 2018, she said CBWN is the Forum’s Country Focal Point, adding that CBW, endorsed by Queen Elizabeth II and recognised by 52 govern-ments, exposes women to trade opportunities, multilateral trade missions, trade policy makers and $93 billion procurement tenders across 40 sectors, globally.