Aderemi-Bero tennis a talent discovery ground, says sponsor

By Jacob Ajom

Over 300 Tennis playing kids drawn from across the country are participating in the 3rd edition of Chief J.O. Adeyemi-Bero U-11 and U-14 boys and girls memorial junior Tennis Championship holding from September 10-15, 2018, at the Tennis Courts of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. It is the 10th in the series.

Co-ordinator of the event, Kehinde Ajayi said the 2918 edition is aimed at discovering new talents for the country who would serve as good replacements for the tired hands.

Event sponsor, Dr Adewunmi Adeyemi-Bero said the best way to empower a child is by investing in her future and any society that fails to invest in her future generation is heading for doom.

“My aim is to see Nigeria produce tennis legends like Nova Djokovic, Raphael Nadal, Serena Williams and even the latest sensation, Naomi Osaka in the nearest future.

That is the Gospel the Adeyemi-Bero’s family is preaching through the sponsorship of this annual youth tennis tournament.”

He enjoined parents to allow their children take active participation in sports at their early age.

The tournament is holding in the round of 64 for boys while the girls are drawn in the round of 32.