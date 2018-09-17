Adeosun: Stop parading yourself as “Mr. Integrity”, PDP tells Buhari

…Tasks Britain not to shield fallen Minister

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop parading himself as ‘Mr. Integrity”, following allegations that government smuggled the ousted the ex- Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, out of the country to prevent her from “exposing” shady financial deals allegedly perpetrated by agents of the Presidency.



The party also said the All Progressives Congress, APC, in congratulating Adeosun, even after she had admitted her culpability on issues of forgery and corrupt practices, “Has further showcased APC as a party of corruption; an iniquitous fold, where thieves receive medals instead of condemnation.”

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Olobondiyan, the PDP said evidence abound that Adeosun could not have circumvented the Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, National Security Adviser, NSA, the Police and even the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, without the tacit approval of the Presidency.

“How did Adeosun evade checks by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, in Abeokuta and the Ogun State House of Assembly for clearance as commissioner, with her status as a dual citizen, if not armed with inherent tendencies for fraud? Is it not clear that the Buhari Presidency exploited this factor to swindle the nation, in the finance ministry?

“The PDP is worried that President Buhari in appointing Adeosun, with her divided citizenship allegiance, to hold the sensitive office of the Minister of Finance, exposed our nation to the dangers of having our security and economy information sold to international interests.

“This, perhaps, explains the anti-Nigeria financial policies, including damaging foreign borrowing negotiations, which have returned our beloved country to a debtor nation.

“Until President Buhari brings Adeosun back to explain how the Presidency cabal and APC leaders frittered away more than N10 trillion in 3 years, the Buhari Presidency and the APC lack the moral rectitude to pontificate on corruption as they have become directly complicit,” the statement read.

The party also tasked British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to note that “Adesoun has already confessed to a fraud in Nigeria and must not be allowed a shelter in her nation.

“We also call on the international community to put an eye on all officials of the Buhari administration, including ministers, special advisers and APC leaders as it has become obvious that they are being used to fritter trillions of our national resources while our citizens wallow in poverty, hunger and starvation.”