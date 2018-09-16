Adeosun: PDP asks NASS to investigate N10tn sleaze by presidency cabal

…asks that all APC officials be subjected to integrity test

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the National Assembly to immediately open an investigation into alleged siphoning of over N10 trillion by those it described as the cabal in the Buhari Presidency. The party said the sleaze was concealed under the tenure of the erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Recall that the former Finance Minister resigned her appointment after being embroiled in a fake National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate scandal, a development she blamed on ‘close associate.”

However, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, PDP urged the National Assembly to launch an investigation into the alleged sleaze which it claimed was perpetrated under the former minister’s tenure.

The party insisted that the former minister must be made to answer to explain how “$321 million (N115 billion) repatriated by Switzerland was opened up for relooting by the Presidency cabal and corrupt APC leaders.”

It accused the President of shielding corrupt officials under his party and government and called for an integrity test on all APC officials.

The statement further reads thus:

“The PDP said its position is predicated on allegations that the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), being aware of the former minister’s NYSC Exemption certificate liability, used her to conduit the siphoning of trillions of naira from the national treasury.

The party urges the parliament to probe the books of the finance ministry during Adeosun’s tenure as well as the ministry of petroleum resources, which is under President Buhari to expose those behind the N9 trillion fraudulent oil contracts detailed in the NNPC leaked memo, the N1.4 trillion fraudulent oil subsidy regime; the alleged diverted N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil through 18 illegal companies linked with APC interests, among others.

The PDP also insists that Mrs. Adeosun must be made to explain how the $321 million (N115 billion) repatriated by Switzerland was opened up for relooting by the Presidency cabal and corrupt APC leaders, at the same time she was in the media telling Nigerians that the funds was being transferred to the poor and vulnerable household under a discredited social safety nets system.

Mrs. Adeosun must also be made to tell Nigerians how a cabinet minister close to President Buhari directly stole $16.9 million (about N7billion) from the returned $321million as non existent legal fees before the fund became an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for members of the Presidency cabal and APC leaders.

The former minister should also be made to expose where the pressure that compromised the system for the stealing of over N25 billion National Health Insurance Scheme fund (NHIS) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) was initiated.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note that President Buhari, as “Mr. Integrity” has refused to order any investigation into huge allegations of corruption and stealing under his watch, particularly those in the petroleum sector, where he directly presides as minister.

In fact, the Presidency has suddenly gone dumb after the PDP challenged President Buhari to start his declaration to jail looters by allowing an open inquest into the Petroleum ministry, as well as allegations of corruption against his ministers, special advisers, and leaders of his party.

Since it has become clear that Mr. President is providing official cover for corruption under his regime, the PDP urges the National Assembly to subject all officials of the Buhari administration to an integrity test, as Nigerians can no longer bear consequences of a pretentious administration run by very corrupt individuals and fraudulent characters.”