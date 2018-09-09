Adeosun, Oteh, Adesina, 41 others for 2018 ASEA Conference

The Minister of Finance, Ms. Kemi Adeosun, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank and a former Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Arunma Oteh, and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, who now serves as the President of the African Development Bank are among some of the influential speakers billed to speak at this year’s African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos on November 26 and 27, 2018.

ASEA is the Premier Association of 27 Securities Exchanges in Africa, that have come together with the aim of developing Member Exchanges.

Commenting on the development, the President of ASEA and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, said, “We are pleased that so many influential thought leaders from around the world have already committed to speak at the 2018 ASEA Conference. Their experience will engender critical and insightful discussions at the conference aimed at accelerating sustainable growth in Africa, especially for African securities exchanges.”