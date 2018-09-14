Adeosun: CACOL says no hiding place for her and Obonlo-Obla

By Emmanuel Aziken

Reports concerning the resignation of Mrs. Kemi Adeosun as minister of finance upon the allegation of forgery today brought renewed focus on the administration’s team with the call for the equal resignation of Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions.

Mrs. Adeosun according to online news sources had resigned her position upon the report that she presented a forged National Youth Service Corp, NYSC exemption certificate for Senate screening.

While welcoming the reports, Comrade Debo Adeniran, executive chairman of the Centre for Anti Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, said that there was no hiding place for her. He, however, called for the immediate resignation of Chief Obono-Obla, from his position saying that his position was even less acceptable given the fact that it pertained to the forgery of a school certificate result.

The presidency as at press time was yet to confirm the resignation and Mrs. Adeosun was also yet to make a public statement of her intentions.

But responding to the development, Comrade Adeniran said:

“That is the best thing for her to do and that is the best thing for the Buhari administration during this electioneering period. Adeosun doesn’t have a hiding place anymore the certificate she is parading has been disowned by the NYSC and she could be guilty of forgery or perjury

“Whether she resigns now or is preparing to resign, the best thing for her to do is to resign and if she doesn’t resign voluntarily, we expect the administration to force her to resign or show her the way out because she will continue to be a pain in the face of the administration’s anti-graft posturing.”

On Obonlo-Obla who was indicted by the House of Representatives to have presented a forged school certificate result for admission to the University of Jos, he said:

“As a matter of fact, the two of them are supposed to be taken together. If Adeosun resigns, Obonlo-Obla should also follow. As a matter of fact, his indictment borders on his own technical capacity, how to deal directly with his own education, and that is terrible.

“We could as well say that Adeosun has completed her course, only that she didn’t do the mandatory one year service, but for Obono-Obla, that is even worse, that means that he doesn’t have the technical capacity to carry out the duties he is carrying on. So, he should be made to resign,” he said.