Adefarasin, Ashimolowo, McClurkin, others for Spirit Life Seminar

Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; and international gospel artiste, Donnie McClurkin are among those expected at the 2018 Spirit Life Seminar being convened by the House On The Rock Church.

The event which is planned to hold in Lagos from September 5, 2018 to September 9, would also be attended by Pastor Creflo Dollar and a host of others.

It would be hosted by the Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

A statement by the organisers, said the event entitled: Greater Grace, would be an avenue to discuss the importance of grace in the affairs of man.

The statement reads:”In this world, almost everyone is working hard to achieve an end, you need something extra to distinguish you. Going through the annals of time and history, people who have done the impossible stopped the mouth of lions, conquered kingdoms and carried out exploits have been endued with grace from God.

“Grace is that divine lift that gives you the edge, the advantage and the empowerment to do more than your natural capacity and proficiency can.

Music ministration will be by Donnie McClurkin, Vicki Yohe and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir ,LMGC.”