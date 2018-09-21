ADC aspirant promises Ogun border town’s special infrastructural attention

By Cynthia Alo

Ogun State governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, popularly called GNI, has reiterated his commitment to the development of the border towns, especially along Lagos Corridor if elected in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The governorship hopeful made the declaration in Oke Aro , Ifo Consistuency 11 during the second edition of an interactive session organized by member of Ogun-Lagos Border Towns (OGLABOT) team, where he was the guest speaker.

The second edition of the event is coming on the heels of the successful hosting of the maiden edition held on 26 August 2018 for residents of Obafemi Owode constituency in Magbro .

According to OGLABOT team’s spokes person, Engr Deji Olatunya , “The series was initiated for all stakeholders along the Ogun-Lagos border towns and its environs to have better interaction with GNI towards a Sustainable and Productive Infrastructural Development in their areas.

In his speech, GNI said: “Being border towns along Lagos Corridor should not be a liability but asset. Therefore, the neglect and almost abandonment of Isheri, Oke Aro, Ibaragun, Ososun, Alagbole, Akera, Agbado, Denro, Lambe, Ibraragun, Agbadkemode, Olagun, Adiyan, Oke-Oke, among others deserve special attention.

He further assures residents and business communities around border corridors that he will leave no stone unturned for a better development and infrastructural renewal of Ogun-Lagos border towns.

Speaking at the event, Chief Daniel Adegbola, one of the attendees, thanked GNI for initiating the interactive session and also assured the governorship hopeful of the constituency’s support in the forthcoming general election.