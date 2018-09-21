ADAMAWA GOV: Entry of Ahmed, First lady’s brother alters permutation

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—THE entry of Dr. Mahmood Ahmed into the Adamawa State governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has changed the political permutation. Some aspirants and members appear jittery on the prospects of Ahmed picking the party’s ticket.

Dr Ahmed is the younger brother of First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari and in essence President Muhammadu Buhari’s direct brother-in-law.

Before joining the race on September 10, 2018, Dr Mahmood Ahmed had no political record of contest in Adamawa State, except when he vied for a House of Representatives seat in 2007 on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC.

He was accorded a warm reception by the party leadership when he went to the APC secretariat to declare his governorship intention. Before his declaration, the state Governor, Senator Mohammed Jibrilla had remained the major and perhaps principal contender for the exalted position as the other aspirants had not picked the nomination form or picked and decided to step down for another aspirant.

When the incumbent Governor Mohammed Jibrilla went to the APC secretariat to declare his intention five days after Aisha Buhari’s younger brother’s declaration, there was a drama.

The drama came from the Adamawa State APC Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal when he categorically stated that the party had endorsed Governor Mohammed Jibrilla for second term.

Done before the primary, in which the party is expected to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants, the endorsement is generating heat in the state.

Some political observers view the endorsement as a sign that that the party and supporters of the Governor are jittery on account of Dr Ahmed’s entry into the governorship race.

A strong supporter of Dr Ahmed and a member of his campaign team, claimed that the stand of Adamawa APC leadership shows that it is scared of Hajia Buhari’s brother.

But, Dr. Umar Duhu a strong supporter of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla debunked the insinuation.

However, the National secretariat of the APC is not comfortable with the position of the Adamawa chapter.

The Adamawa APC addressed a press conference, Wednesday night, to declare that its stand was not an outright support for Governor Mohammed Jibrilla.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mohammed Abdullahi, stated that the stand of the party was borne out of the track record and achievements of the governor in infrastructural development.

Abdulahi reiterated the resolve of the Adamawa APC to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants and encouraged them to capture the manifesto of the party in their campaign programmes.