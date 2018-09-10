AD begins sale of forms, waives payment for women,credible youths

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) on Tuesday announced the commencement of sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2019 general elections.

The national Chairman, AD, Mr Joseph Avazi, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, and said the party primaries for all elective offices would hold between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7.

Avazi said that the National Working Committee (NWC), acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, reached the resolutions after extensive deliberations in Abuja.

He said: “women aspirants are exempted from paying for nomination fees.

“Youths with proven integrity who have demonstrated leadership traits and are not financially buoyant will be considered and exempted from nomination fees.”

AD national chairman said the fee for nomination form for President was N4 million while that of expression of interest for the position was N1 million.

He said that nomination form for Governor would sell for N2 million and the fee for expression of interest form was N500,000.00.

According to him, nomination for Senate would be sold for N1 million while that of expression of interest would cost N300,000.00.

For the House of Representatives, he said the nomination for would cost N750, 000.00 while the form for expression of interest was N250,000.00.

Avazi added that the nomination form for State House of Assembly would sell for N250,000.00 and that of expression of interest would sell for N100,000.00.

The party’s national chairman said all interested aspirants should contact AD national leadership through their respective state chairmen.

He said the party had dissolved the State Executives of Kogi, Enugu and FCT chapters and appointed Caretaker Committees to run their affairs.

The national chairman of AD said that the party also extended the tenure of the Oyo State chapter’s caretaker committee whose tenure had expired.