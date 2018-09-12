Academy Halogen graduates 88 police officers

By Etop Ekanem

Academy Halogen, a subsidiary of Halogen Security Group, has unveiled its new brand identity as an institution for capacity development, research, thought leadership and advancement of enterprise security risk management.

Academy Halogen commemorated its new corporate identity with the graduation of 88 Police Officers in Professional Executive Diploma in Crime Prevention and Community Safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos, Alli Muhammed, who represented Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, as special guest at the event commended Academy Halogen and its co-facilitating organisations for initiating a training programme for Police officers at a time like this.

He also charged the graduands to deploy the newly acquired knowledge to boost Nigeria Police crime prevention capacity nationwide.

He noted: “I commend the team of academicians and faculty members who made this training a reality. I enjoin our officers and men to use all the knowledge acquired here towards tackling issues of crime and community safety in our country.”

In his keynote address, Vice-Chancellor, Elizade University, Professor Theophilus Fadayomi, said: ”The 2017 crime Incidence Matrix showing high rate of offences against property, persons and assets confirms that the present policing strategy needs to be revisited in order to ensure that crime incidences reduce with inclusiveness of the community and other stakeholders.”