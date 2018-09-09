Abuja Tremor Update: Nigeria not earthquake prone – FG

explains why blasting activities suspended in Abuja

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE Federal Government Sunday, assured Nigerians that the country is not prone to earthquake as it is not located in such geologically identified dangerous zones of the world.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakr Bwari, in a statement signed by the Personal Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, lshaku Kigbu, where he explained about the order suspending blasting activities in Mpape and other affected areas in Abuja over the tremor that occurred on September 5.

He said: “As a government we had proactively acquired some geoscientific equipment to help detect some of these unsuspecting natural occurrences so as to help us in detecting the incidents before happening and was in the process of installing when the tremor happened in Abuja.

“The good news is that Nigeria geographically is not on the lane of earthquakes but we are not relenting since the world over considering climate change things are sometimes happening where they ought not to.”

According to the Minister, the suspension of blasting activities became necessary based on the ongoing investigation by the team of geologists and geophysicists dispatched to the affected areas for investigation in order to gather samples and data for test that would clearly show the root cause that triggered the tremor, and in that regard it would be better achieved without blasting activities around the affected areas.

“Even though I would not say the tremor experienced may have to do with excavations around the affected areas until investigations are completed remembering that two years ago there was an incidence like that in Kwoi, in Southern Kaduna, it is better to suspend all mining and blasting activities around affected areas until investigations by experts ascertain its cause. They have taken samples to aid their job and there was a need by the government to stop all excavation and mining activities to enable them do a good job”, he explained.

He reiterated that Nigerians should not panic or be scared, “Luckily, we have not gotten to the trend where mining would be seen as dangerous in Nigeria. We are not located in such dangerous zone. Our men went to the affected areas and checked but no quakes or cracks were found.”

He also acknowledged the fact that some occurrences might be traceable to human induced activities, “There is no conclusion yet on the matter since investigation is ongoing but we cannot also rule out human induced activities. We may not have control over some of these occurrences but our control mechanism remains that mining is done under best practices.”