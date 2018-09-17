Abuja cricket ovals to be ready in December – NCF

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) on Monday reassured that the cricket ovals currently under construction at the National Stadium, Abuja would be completed in December.



NCF Public Relations Officer (PRO) Musa Ehizoje, disclosed this while speaking in Abuja.

Ehiozoje said the target was to complete the structures before the National Men Championship also in December.

The construction of the ovals was initiated in 2015, by the former NCF board led by Emeka Onyeama, but was stopped due lack of approval from the Federal Capital Development Authority.

The present board led by Yahaya Ukwenya which was elected in 2017 made it a top priority to complete the ovals after assessing the level of work done by the site.

“The ovals will be ready in December and will serve as better playing and practice pitch in preparation for international tournaments.

“They will also increase our chances of hosting international tournaments,’’ he said.

Ehiozoje added: “The pitches are currently undergoing turf surface, re-modeling and upgrade as well as drainage construction.

“Hopefully, we will meet the December target for the completion of the ovals,’’ he said. (NAN)