Abia honours Enyimba FC boss Anyasi-Agwu

The Government of Abia State has presented the State’s second highest honour to the chairman of two –time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu.

Anyansi-Agwu, a ranking member of the NFF Executive Committee, is the most successful club football administrator in Nigeria with dozens of trophies from different competitions since he started managing the People’s Elephant 20 years ago.

The Award was presented to the one –time Vice Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu during the 27th anniversary of the creation of Abia State at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia on Monday, 27th August 2018.

Enyimba FC is Nigeria’s only remaining club in continental competition this year, and apart from its several other feats, has won the Nigeria top division title seven times, including a hat-trick on the trot between 2001 and 2003, and took the Federation Cup title in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2014. A last –gasp winner over visiting CARA Brazzaville of Congo at the newly –renovated Enyimba International Stadium on Wednesday took Enyimba to the quarter finals of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup as group winners, and they await their last eight opponents at the draw scheduled for the CAF headquarters in Cairo today.

“I am grateful to God Almighty for the award and I want to say a big thank you to the Government of Abia State, particularly Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for this recognition. I am committed to doing my very best for the upliftment of Enyimba FC, football in Abia State and Nigerian Football in general,” Anyansi-Agwu said.