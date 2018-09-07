Abia 2019: Why I want Gov. Ikpeazu’s job – Udensi

…Picks APGA’s N10m nomination forms

By Chris Ochayi

A security consultant, Chief Chike Udensi, has said that he joined the Abia state governorship race to rescue the state from underdevelopemnt because the incumbent Governor Okozie Ikpeazu was not doing enough to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state.



Chief Udensi spoke to newsmen shortly after picking All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, N10 million nomination and expression of interest forms to run for governorship seat of Abia state under at the party.

The aspirant promised to bring the desired change into the governance of the state for the benefit of the people, while lamenting that the state has suffered from decades of socio-political and infrastructure.

Udensi who also promised to develop different approach to ensure the state is lifted to compete favourably with its contemporaries, noted that the present administration was not doing enough in meeting the demands and aspiration of Abians.

He also vowed to put to bear years of experience acquired in the security circle to fight insecurity and as well create massive jobs for the teeming youth population in the state.

According to him,“Before the expectation we were talking about a different scenario up together right now; APGA is tired of winning and losing, what APGA is looking at right now is who will win this vote and protect it and there is no other person than my humble self who can do it.

“We have tried everybody else, it is now for us to make sure we win this election and protect the votes.”

He recalled that, “Four years ago I didn’t make the attempt under my platform APGA because I was short changed and my ticket was taken. Today it is a different thing altogether, we have a National Chairman, Dr. Victor Oye, who fears God.

“We have somebody who is providing a level playing field for everybody, it is no more a matter of fraud, you go through the backyard and you take your ticket, come to the people, talk to the people, make sure you convince the people and then the people will accept you.

“You have to allow the Abians to decide, there is no doubt that the man we have there today is better than what we had yesterday but he is not doing enough. If you take what is happening right now in Aba, a flyover is being built for a cost that was used in building three in Ebonyi state

“And as we speak right now alone three pillars are there now, Ebonyi is over 2years now, they have finished their own flyovers, he is doing something but he is not doing enough, Abians are tired, they want to change and APGA is the answer.”

Asked on what he was going to do differently, Udensi said, “There are so many things to do differently, for you to be able to understand the man who has to be there, what he has done yesterday.

“You have no way of determining what will happen tomorrow except from what happened yesterday. I will change Abia in all areas.

“First and foremost, I will make sure there is security for without security you cannot do anything, nothing can work without security in Abia. Look at what is happening in Anambra state, security first and now everything will follow, infrastructure development, education, health care.

“But in an environment that is unsecured, nothing can happen and happen sustainable. Abia is only 17 local governments and I manage 774, now I am going to manage only 17.”

On how he intends to protect his votes, he declared, “I am a security consultant, I am the system consultant of Interpol and it is not by chance that I went there, you think it is by chance that 194 countries of the world have asked me to come and handle security in Nigeria. Security matters are not put in public view.”

Udensi said on zoning that, “APGA has zoned it to Abia north and that is where I belong. And moreover we are no more going to talk about the idea of going to zone for mediocre to be there.

“We are talking about the people, the people will decide what to do and when to do it and that is what we are doing right now.”