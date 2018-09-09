ABIA 2019: 5 APC aspirants, others to challenge Ikpeazu

…As he charges PDP aspirants to be ready for primaries

By Anayo Okoli.

UMUAHIA—AHEAD of 2019 elections, at least five APC governorship aspirants have declared interest to challenge Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State who is of the PDP.

Among them is renowned development economist and publisher, Chief Ikechi Emenike, who has already picked his forms; business mogul, Dr, Sampson Uche Ogah, Sir Friday Nwosu, a lawyer, former deputy governor of the State, Dr. Chris Akomas and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Azubuike.

Ogah who was in the party secretariat yesterday to inform the State leadership of the party of his intention, said that Abia state needed a new and capable driver to move it to the next level.

Other aspirants have also on separate occasions visited the party secretariat and declared their intention to run for the election. Some of them, particularly Emenike have engaged in extensive consultations with the party leaders, stakeholders and members as well as other stakeholders in the State and sought their support.

Also, Dr. Alex Otti who gave Ikpeazu a run for his life in 2015 has also declared his interest to challenge again in 2019 and has also been mobilizing for political battle ahead.

In the course of his consultation, Emenike has maintained that Abia State has great potentials that are yet to be tapped which according to him if well harnessed would make the State one of the greatest in the nation.

He has also blamed the poor level of infrastructural development in the state to corruption and bad leadership, saying that APC would take over the state and change things for better.

“Abia is not working because of corruption and bad leadership because we not gotten it right in electing the right leader. Abia money is being shared be a few while the state and its teeming people suffer. We must change the situation. Get your PVC, vote for APC and we will defend the votes to change Abia narrative for good”.

“Abia is not working. Jobless youths are roaming the streets. We need change. Workers and pensioners are owed arrears of the pay and are dying of hunger; we need for good so that Abia people will have a new lease of life”, he said while addressing stakeholders in Isiala Ngwa North.

But the minus for the APC is that the party still has two factions, one led Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe and the other led by Donatus Nwankpa.

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has emerged the sole candidate for the PDP in the State as no other aspirant picked forms to challenge automatic ticket no member of the party has indicated interest to challenge him just as the caucus of the party in the State has adopted him for second term.

Also, in the senate, two-time Senator, Nkechi Nwaogu has indicated her interest to return to the red chamber under APC. She is to challenge the incumbent, Chief Theodore Orji, a former governor of the State; Chief Marc Wabara has also indicated his interest under APC to challenge Senator Abaribe while former Orji Uzor Kalu has not hidden his interest to unseat Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of Abia North.

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has charged all contestants for primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to prepare for free, fair and credible processes as the party prepares to select her candidates for the forth coming 2019 elections.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu assured all the aspirants that the party would provide a level playing ground for them during the primaries.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is irrevocably committed to equity, justice and fairness and that must guide our actions during the primaries in the state and the coming general election”, Ikpeazu said.

He also assured that the primaries of the party in the state would be transparent and represent the wishes of the majority of the members of the party.