Abe’s Rivers APC faction adopts direct primaries

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR COURT—The faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to Senator Magnus Abe in Rivers State has adopted direct primaries to elect candidates ahead of the 2019 general election.

This came as Sen. Abe, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in the state, denied purchasing governorship and senatorial forms.

The faction spoke in Port Harcourt, Monday, after its state Executive Council meeting.

The acting State Chairman of APC, Mr. Peter Odike, commended the national body of the party for giving direct and indirect primaries as options to choose candidates for the election.

Odike noted that the party in the state had decided to adopt direct primaries, adding that direct primaries were devoid of corruption.

Odike said: “The Rivers State Executive Council of the APC, has commended the National Chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole, and the NEC of APC on their recent decision to allow states choose between direct and indirect primaries.

“We have adopted direct primaries for choosing all our candidates for the 2019 election because it gives our members the opportunity to participate in the process.”

However, Magnus Abe, has denied reports that he has purchased governorship and senatorial forms at the same time in Abuja.

Abe, who claimed that the rumour was circulated by his enemies, said: “That gossip started one of our members. I had said publicly that I am running for the governorship and that I may not run for Senate.

“There is no way I will go behind my people to get the senatorial form and deceive them. I bought form for only one position. I stand by the decision of our party that we should adopt direct primaries. We are selling forms in our office, here in Port Harcourt.”