Abe alleges plot to smear his image before APC leaders

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, Senator Magnus Abe (Rivers South-East), has raised the alarm over alleged moves by some individuals to smear his image before the national leaders of the party.

This came as he insisted on direct primaries for the election of party candidates for the 2019 general election.

Abe, who spoke, weekend, during a rally organised by leaders of APC at Orashi at Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, noted that his ambition was for the development of the state.

Abe said: “There is an orchestrated campaign to bring me down and paint me black before the national leadership of our party.

“The campaign is sponsored and paid for by some people because we have looked at what is happening in the state and said we have solutions to them.

“Those who do not want me to run, have come up with a campaign of hate before the leaders to end our campaign before we even start.”

He urged his supporters not to follow those who are against him in carrying out hate campaign in the interest of the party.