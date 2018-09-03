Abductors of Akoko-Edo LG APC chairman demand N20m ransom

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ABDUCTORS of the Akoko-Edo local government area chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Henry Ashofor are demanding for N20m ransom before they would release the pharmacist turned politician from their captive.

Vanguard gathered Monday that the abductors called his wife on Sunday evening where they made the demands and they were said to have insisted that they would not shift their ground in the sum they were demanding.

Ashofor was kidnapped on Saturday evening near Ayetoro along the Igarra Ibillo road while on his way home from Igarra where he had attended a burial ceremony with other politicians.

As at the time of this report, the chairman of the local government area, Don Umoru was in a peace and security meeting with top government officials and security agencies.

A leader of the party confided in Vanguard “We are still on it, some hours ago, they called that we should bring N20 million. We are having security and peace meeting as we speak”

The Secretary to the Otaru of Igarra, Folorunsho Dania has therefore called on the federal government to the aid of the local government area.

“The activities of these hoodlums have become so worrisome. They are dare devilled and blood thirsty. Almost on a daily basis, they carry out their heinous crimes. Deacon Ashofor was kidnapped on Saturday on the same route where they carry out their crimes. Just last week, a retired principal was kidnapped on the same route, few days back at Okpe Junction, people who were coming from a function were attacked by gunmen, the four tyres of their vehicle where shattered. Few months ago, two retired matrons from the General Hospital were kidnapped in Igarra. We have not even recovered from the robbery that killed several lives”