ABAKALIKI: Rumour of poisonous rice politically motivated—Chairman, Rice Mill

ABAKALIKI— CHAIRMAN of Abakaliki Rice Mill in Ebonyi State, Deacon Joseph Nnuhu, weekend debunked the rumour making the rounds that there was distribution and sales of poisonous rice within the Abakaliki Rice Mill section of the state.

The chairman who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki added that the development was politically motivated, as nobody in the entire state had been reported to have consumed the alleged poisonous rice, became hospitalised and/ or died consequently.

According to him, the development was put in place to discredit him and his political ambition of running for the position of the member to represent Abakaliki South Constituency at the State House of Assembly come 2019 and put him in a disadvantaged position with the state government.

The business mogul and grassroot politician who expressed his unalloyed support for the David Umahi-led administration further blamed the development on gimmicks of his opponents “who are jittery because of my popularity and success at the mock primaries conducted recently by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.”