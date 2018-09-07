AAU Ekpoma ASUU faults commissioner on funding, Governing Council

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, chapter, Edo State, has faulted a statement credited to the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Emmanuel Agbale, that a Governing Council had been constituted for the university and has communicated same to the union in a letter.

ASUU, in a statement in Benin City, yesterday by its Chairman, Dr Monday Igbafen, said: “The attention of ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma chapter, has been drawn to some statements/claims credited to Mr Agbale, while responding to a 21-day ultimatum given to government by the union within which to satisfactorily and conclusively address the two -key demand of the union, namely, non constitution of Governing Council and poor funding of the University

“The union wishes to state unequivocally that the claims credited to the Commissioner for Education, do not represent the truth and, therefore, should not be taken as the true situation of things in the unfolding struggle to reposition AAU, Ekpoma.”