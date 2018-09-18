A-Ibom varsity staff battle mgt over 16-month unpaid salaries

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—No fewer than 279 staff of Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state, have raised the alarm over non-payment of their 16-month salary arrears by the management of the varsity.

The distraught staff under the aegis of Concerned Akwa Ibom University Staff, accused the Vice Chancellor of the university of promoting the culture nepotism, bad administration and being insensitive to their plight despite the fact that the state government had directed him to pay the backlog of salary arrears.

The workers have vowed to take their protest to the Governor’s Office, Nigerian Universities Commission and other relevant government agencies to press home their demand for the payment of their salary arrears.

A management staff of the institution told Vanguard on condition of anonymity: “Some of the staff are ready to protest at the Government House for their entitlements. In fact, some of our staff have died without receiving their pay.”

University is poorly funded—VC

But the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Eno Ibanga, has blamed the delay in offsetting the backlog on paucity of funds, saying that the institution was not receiving sufficient subvention from the state government.

He, however, said: “The agitation is political. How did these people come in? Was there approval for them to be appointed abinito? They should bring their letters and we should look at it. What is the substance? These are people who were arbitrarily appointed.

“Former Governor Godswill Akpabio gave approval for the employment of 120 staff, but the former management went ahead and employed 279 staff. So, when I came in, we wrote to the government and the 279 staff were captured in the budget. We started paying them in August 2015, since then I have not gotten one kobo.”

Reacting also, the state government expressed dismay over the poor handling of the issue and management of staff welfare, noting that government had increased subvention to the school so that it could resolve the log jam.