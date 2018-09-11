A-Ibom North West Seat: Ekpenyong vows to unseat Akpabio

…Ekpenyong no match for Akpabio, says Aide

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—The stage is set for the epic battle between Senator Godswill Akpabio and former Deputy Governor of the state, Obong Christopher Ekpeyong, for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial seat.

While Akpabio is campaigning on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, the former deputy governor was handed the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, recently, on a platter of gold when stakeholders from the district picked him as a consensus candidate, believing that he is the only politician in the district with the clout to give Senator Akpabio a run for his money in the 2019 polls.

Expectedly, the two Annang leaders are already engaging in war of words.

Ekpenyong recently accused Akpabio of blackmail on the claim that the former governor accused Ekpenyong of betraying him by leading him to defect from the PDP to the APC. Akpabio has, however, denied ever saying such.

Addressing leaders and coordinators of one of his support groups, Chris Ekpenyong Volunteer Movement, CEVM, in Uyo, the state capital, at the weekend, the former deputy governor said Akpabio has resorted to blackmail because he knows his days at the Red Chamber were numbered as a result of ineffective representation and described the allegation of deceiving Akpabio to defect as self – serving and an attempt to score cheap political point.

He said: ‘’It sounds childish that someone of that level should make this kind of baseless allegation simply because I am challenging him for the mandate we willingly gave to him in 2015, which he threw away because of selfish interest.

‘’Assuming some gave that kind of advice and agreed, it means someone can ask him to go and jump into the river and he will obey?’

“I am happy that generally, people know Akpabio to be an uncommon liar, he cannot continue to fool everybody all the time with his lies. I want to implore all of you to go back to your various Local governments to begin your campaign for effective change in our zone.”

But Akpabio’s camp is already brimming with excitement of victory, saying that Ekpenyong was no match for him, noting that the former governor had performed creditably as a senator.

His media aide, Anietie Ekong said: ‘’everybody in Akwa Ibom knows that Ekpeyong is no match for Akpabio. In fact we don’t want to join issues with him. We are doing our consultations. We don’t want to be distracted with side talk. If PDP decides to fill him, well meet him at the polls. Even the worst critic of Akpabio is saying that his he has done well; he has so much even as a first time Senator. We are focus on the task ahead’