A-Ibom governorship: I will run single term, says Ekere

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—MANAGING Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere has pledged to run only a single term if he wins the gubernatorial contest in Akwa Ibom State in 2019 on the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC.

This came as the former Deputy Governor, Dame Valerie Ebe and wife of the former Secretary of the Federation, Senator Eme Ekaette led thousands of supporters to decamp to the party

Ekere who was given the intent and nomination forms by the party’s hierarchy vowed to run a populist government centered on providing critical infrastructure and empowering the people of the state.

He spoke at the solidarity rally organised by members of the party in Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in Eket.

He said: “I will run on one condition and the one and only condition is that you must agree because I want to run for only one term. The other party agreed to run for eight years and they are running on sentiment, because they don’t have anything to offer.”