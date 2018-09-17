A-Ibom Christian youths endorse Buhari, Ekere

UYO—Akwa Ibom Christian youths under the aegis of Christian Youths Leaders Assembly, weekend, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for the 2019 presidential and governorship elections on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The duo were endorsed and presented with symbolic keys to State House, Abuja, and Government House, Uyo, during an assembly held at Uyo Township Stadium and attended by members of the organisation drawn from 329 wards and 2,273 villages in the state.

Accepting the endorsement, President Buhari, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate) Matters, Senator Ita Enang, appreciated the Christian youths for the endorsement and that of Mr Ekere and urged them to take advantage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill, which the president recently signed into law, to participate more actively in politics.

On his part, Ekere commended the Christian youths for choosing a different path from some Christian leaders in the state who have been going about preaching hate.

“Today, you have redeemed Christianity. Before I came here, I heard all sorts of stories about Christian leaders turning themselves into a political organisation and going from church to church, preaching hate.”