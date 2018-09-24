A-Ibom @ 31: Saraki, Tambuwal laud Emmanuel over devt stride

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —SENATE president, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State have lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State over his development stride in the past three years that he has been in the saddle.

The leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke separately, yesterday, at the interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 31st anniversary of Akwa Ibom State’s creation held at the Uyo Township Stadium.

In his brief congratulatory remark, Saraki pointed out that the excitement he observed from the large crowd that graced the state anniversary was a reflection of good leadership and the fact that the people believe in their governor as well as a demonstration that Akwa Ibom State is happy with the PDP government.

His words: “They have realised that they have a leader that they believe in. Others can bring people here but they (the people) cannot be this excited. I congratulate you because you are great men, women and youths.”

Presenting a good will message, Governor Tambuwal said he had no doubt over Governor Emmanuel’s return to office in 2019 given his impressive development stride and leadership disposition, and urged Akwa Ibom people to make sure they get their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ready and to be prepared to vote the PDP back into power in 2019.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Emmanuel, who used the occasion to enumerate the various laudable developmental projects executed by his administration, urged the people to resist all attempts to mortgage their destiny and the future of the state.

“If we miss this moment, if we allow the raw desire of an individual to supersede the collective interest of our people, we will forever remain bound by the shackles of domination and slavery. May God never allow affliction to happen a second time.”