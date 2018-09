A Confidential letter to any Couple who wants to totally treat Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Infections using herbal remedy!

Dear friend and Reader,

If you’re tired of spending money on drugs, high powered antibiotics and injections to treat infections, and you are specifically someone looking for another alternative that completely clears off staphylococcus, gonorrhea and other related infections in few weeks, then here’s good news.

I have discovered a natural herbal treatment that have helped over 374 Nigerian men, women and women flush off drug-resistant infections like staphylococcus without experiencing any comeback ever again.



Click Here now to see the Herbal Treatment that eliminates Staphylococcus and other infections Permanently

Get it here >> http://naturehealthreach.com/staphcure/

You see, my husband and I were once in a similar situation. We were diagnosed of heavy growth of staphylococcus. And the staph infection weakened our immune system, and caused several painful symptoms for me and my husband.

We experienced colour discharge, itching of our private part, wormlike movement in our body system and internal heating.

But what did doctors do to save us from this menace?

Well, they always recommended 3 or 4 high powered antibiotics for us, but unfortunately after using it for some weeks, the symptoms come back stronger.

Let’s face the fact, antibiotics may no longer work to help treat infections like staphylococcus, and it’s not because the drugs we take are fake.

It’s simply because of 2 reasons…

1) most staph infections are now resistant to high powered antibiotics

2) due to self medications on drugs like ampliclox, azithromycin, most antibiotics can no longer do the work of flushing out infections

So what’s the solution?

Just like you, we continued spending money on several drugs, antibiotics but they never treated it completely!

But, call it luck, fate or “divine intervention” if you want, we got a call from a health expert friend, based in Canada that recommended a natural herbal treatment that she has used for lots of her patients to completely treat Staphylococcus, gonorrhea, syphillis, and other toilet infections…

while treating the root cause of the problem and ensures your immune system resist any comeback!

Get it here http://naturehealthreach.com/staphcure/

We started using it, and within few weeks we experienced rapid relief of the painful symptoms, and the herbal remedy totally treated the staph infections and killed the bacteria.

Go here for the herbal remedy => http://naturehealthreach.com/staphcure/

We later went for several lab tests, and the results came out negative.

The best part is, this method is purely herbal, NAFDAC Approved, has no side effects and very effective for the treatment of drug-resistant infections.

The efficacy of the herbal remedy has to do with an ancient medicinal tree found in sub-saharan forest that is known as “God’s own tree”… that helps to completely treat “serious bacterial infection”.

Go here now to see the herbal remedy that cure staphylococcus and other infections.

Click here >> http://naturehealthreach.com/staphcure/

To still confirm the results, we decided to get more of the exact same herbal anti-infection remedy and gave it to our inner circle of friends and colleagues that have similar issues of STD or urinary tract infections that had discussed the matter with us in private…”



Likewise, they all came back and were marveled about how the herbal treatment helped flush off infections from their body system, and completely wipes out stubborn infections that are resistant to over-the-counter antibiotic drugs and injections.

And the best part of all is that they never felt even a slight headache when using it (no side effects at all).

At this point, let me introduce you to the STD Herbal Treatment Solution that worked for me, and helped me completely cure infections without any side effects at all…

“MAXI FLUSHA Herbal Capsules”

Effective Natural Herbal Treatment to Completely Flush off Drug-resistant Sexually Transmitted Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Toilet Infections From Your Body System …Without Any Possible Comeback Ever Again!



“100% Natural HERBAL REMEDY for STDs and UTI”

The MAXI FLUSHA Herbal Capsules have been proven to help fight and flush off drug-resistant STDs such as staphylococcus, syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes, Chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and other toilet infections etc.

It’s purely herbal, NAFDAC Approved and certified, and it has no side effects on you.

Both men and women can use it for herbal treatment of infections and stubborn drug resistant diseases. To be taken 2 capsules morning before breakfast, and 2 capsules in the evening before dinner.

MAXI FLUSHA Herbal capsules contains a powerful ingredient and extremely effective for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections and will help to boost your immune system to fight these antibiotic-resistant infections and venereal diseases.

You no longer have to bear the pains of the symptoms of these stubborn infections like discharge or drip from the vaginal or penis, burning sensation when urinating, frequent urinating, and itching on the private part.

MAXI FLUSHA Herbal Capsules have a strong impact in your body immune system to help flush off these infections… without any comeback!

One of the main ingredients that the MAXI FLUSHA Herbal Capsule contains is a powerful herb known as “Adansonia digitata” that can be found only in dry, hot savannahs of Sub-Saharan Africa.

One of the most well known effects of this powerful herb has to do with fighting infections/diseases and preventing it spread.

Once you start using this anti-infection herbal treatment, you will able to clear off stubborn, resistant infections and put an end to the symptoms in your body system.

You would see for yourself how far you have gone in helping yourself get rid of STDs and UTI without any side effects at all.

But don’t take my word for it, Below are actual testimonials we have received from people who used this MAXI FLUSHA Herbal Capsules Anti-Infection Solution and what they are saying about it…

my fiancé was diagnosed of staphylococcus aereus, we tried several drugs but none seem to work for him to remove it permanently until we saw your info online, and I convinced him to go for the MAXI FLUSHA Anti-infection capsules, with 4 weeks of using it now. He has done 2 tests and they came out negative. Thanks for this. I’m definitely recommending the products for my friends with any of such symptoms. Janet – Ikoyi, Lagos

God is good! I had the same STD for almost 4 years and it caused me much turmoil and mental anguish. I tried several antibiotics but most of them were the same. After a week, the symptoms are back. The most embarrassing thing is the constant itching of my private part, even inside my sitting room. I came across the MAXI FLUSHA herbal remedy for STD and decided to give it a try as something different. I went to the hospital and the result came out negative. Now, I can say I am healed of the STD. I’ve ordered some for my wife to use as well, I’m so grateful and want other of my friends to know about the product Mr. Sunnie – CBD, Abuja

I had a concern that I have gonorrhea

my husband also gets a white milky discharge from the tip of his penis in the morning and some come out after urination. we used 500mg of an antibiotic for some time, but unfortunately did not work I stumbled upon your write-up online and with faith, I ordered for the MAXI FLUSHA anti-infection complete supply and we started using it within 3 weeks of using the herbal treatment, the symptoms are gone. we also went for medical check up, and we were cleared. thanks so much easing our pains and saving us from this embarrassment Anna (Warri, Delta state)

After using the MAXI FLUSHA capsules you supplied, I can say that I get more stronger erections and no more symptoms of toilet infection in my system. Thanks for recommending this. Abdul Mohammed

After browsing through your website I walked into your office to get the Maxi flusha complete package bcos I lived nearby I decided to share it with my wife, after using it for about 17 days now, the changes we got are surprising. For over 3 years, we were diagnosed with staphylococus and it caused serious pain and anguish all over our body system. Now, the small boils all over my body and that of my wife have dried up, the internal heat is gone, and that worm-movement has stopped. Am surprised that this same staph I treated with thousand of naira and did so many test and treatment in top medical centres in lagos without any good improvement, just using your maxi flusha completely cured us. We have done another test after finishing the pack and it came out negative. You really need to tell more people about this solution, bcos I know of many colleagues at work suffering due to stubborn staph. thanks so much and God bless Mr. Uche (Alimosho, Lagos)

As you’ve just read, these people have experienced cure and permanent relief from STDs and it symptoms after using the Anti-infection herbal capsules. I wonder what happens when people begin to post experiences and testimonials on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.) By word of mouth, there’s so much huge demand… my inner circle friends and colleagues picked up 43 bottles of the anti-infection herbal treatment.

Click Here To Get the Anti-Infection Capsules

That Flushes off Staphylococcus, Urinary tract infection





http://naturehealthreach.com/staphcure/

So, there are just 157 bottles remaining!

The anti-infection solution is spreading like wildfire… and demand is so heavy that most of the stocks are running out fast.

Right now, thousands of people will be seeing this website, that means the available stocks are extremely limited. I cannot assure you that you will be able to get it at the same discount price if you procrastinate.

So, go ahead and place your order now…

And if you go ahead and get it now, you will enjoy…

=> the discount introductory price

=> 100% FREE Shipping to every state in Nigeria

=> Payment at the point of delivery (or at your DOORSTEP)



This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier company or delivery man.

Here’s a breakdown of the price (depending on the option you’re ordering for)…



MAXI FLUSHA Anti-Infection

MINI package 2 Bottles (60 capsules) Discount Price = N18,000



MAXI FLUSHA Anti-Infection COMPLETE PACKAGE 4 Bottles (120 capsules) (SPECIALLY RECOMMENDED) Discount Price = N29,000

(plus special bonus)

Yes, at this affordable discount price, you can say goodbye to infections, completely cure yourself of STDs and UTI, boost fertility and start living a healthy life.

NOTICE: Go Ahead and Order the Complete Package Supply and Get Instant Access to a FREE BONUS

(Value: N7,500 – YOURS FREE!)

Here’s how to get it: When you order for COMPLETE PACKAGE supply of the MAXI FLUSHA Anti-Infection Capsules at N29,000… you will get your own free bonus of the nadi capsules for boosting immune system.

NADI CAPSULES



Nadi Herbal capsules is effective for the treatment of

toilet infections, blood purifier, serves as an immune booster,

also works for cleansing and detoxification.

Nadi Herbal capsules contains 30 capsules

NAFDAC Reg. NO. A7-200L

When you order today, you will get the NADI CAPSULES for free.

Remember, the free bonus is ONLY available to those that place their order right away. Don’t procrastinate, else you may not get it.

So the deal is, place your order for the MAXI FLUSHA Anti-Infection Complete Package today, and you get access to the extra BONUS, absolutely FREE!

But there’s one thing you should know… this is a limited time offer and will not be available for long.

It’s either the prices goes up or we go out of stock…

When we go out of stock, you may have to wait until the next shipment, and it might be at a much increased price.

So, go ahead, order now and start using the herbal treatment to get rid of STDs and infections, and start living a healthy life.

To erase the fear of getting scammed, we introduced payment on delivery option to all States in Nigeria

This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier service agent

Pay on Delivery Option Available to All States in Nigeria

Here’s How to Order for Your own Maxi Flusha Anti-Infection Solution Pack at a Discount Price today (PAYMENT ON DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE)

Depending on the option that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for “MINI package”… indicate the code “MAXI FLUSHA MINI PACKAGE in your text message…

*If you are ordering for “Complete package”… indicate it “MAXI FLUSHA COMPLETE PACKAGE” in your text message…

MAXI FLUSHA MINI PACKAGE – N18,000



MAXI FLUSHA COMPLETE PACKAGE + nadi – N29,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the one you are ordering for with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

Send This Information as a text message to 08106883454

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us. Your products will then be sent to our courier service partner and the items should get to you within 2-5 Days.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know

what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.

Option 2

If you live in Lagos, or nearby, you can also walk into our marketing

department office to pick up the products.

You will meet our team ready to give you these products at same price…

That is you Pay at our office, and get it instantly

Vantagesoft Marketing Enterprises

Block B, Suite 9, Primal Tek Plaza, Beside ECO centre,

by Mokola Bus stop, opposite Gowon Estate Market,

Egbeda-Idimu road, Egbeda, Lagos.

or

Suite 3B, First Floor, Shopping plaza beside NNPC Filling station,

Ilo awela road, opposite Toll Gate Bus stop, ota

off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway



(Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm)



Customer support line: 08106883454

That is all you have to do to get access to the MAXI FLUSHA Anti-Infection herbal capsules.

Remember, STDs and infection are dangerous, life threatening diseases… they can damage your body system and make you infertile for life (whether you are male or female).

Do not waste another money on pharmacy drugs, antibiotics and injections that silently suspend the symptoms of STDs,

but make them remain in your body system… only for them to comeback bigger in the future or cause more havoc like infertility!

Why allow such menace destroy your marriage, home and life… when you can treat it once and for all using this specially formulated herbal remedy.

MAXI FLUSHA anti-infection herbal capsules have helped lots of Nigerian men and women permanently cure sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and definitely your own case will not be different… it will cure you too!

Remember, the low discount price will only be available for an extremely limited time and once the available stocks are sold out, the price goes up.

Here’s How to Order for Your own Maxi Flusha Anti-Infection Solution Pack at a Discount Price today (PAYMENT ON DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE)

Depending on the option that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for “MINI package”… indicate the code “MAXI FLUSHA MINI PACKAGE in your text message…

*If you are ordering for “Complete package”… indicate it “MAXI FLUSHA COMPLETE PACKAGE” in your text message…

MAXI FLUSHA MINI PACKAGE – N18,000



MAXI FLUSHA COMPLETE PACKAGE + nadi – N29,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the one you are ordering for with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

Send This Information as a text message to 08106883454

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us. Your products will then be sent to our courier service partner and the items should get to you within 2-5 Days.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know

what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.

Go ahead, place order now to get the Anti-infection solution herbal capsules and start using them.

Here’s where to Get the Maxi Flusha anti-infection solution and start using it to clear off staphylococcus, STD and urinary tract infections

CLICK HERE >> http://naturehealthreach.com/staphcure/

Be rest assured that this is the final destination to cure your staphylococcus, herpes, gonorrhea, syphilis, or any other urinary tract infections that you have or been battling with for months or years.

Take 2 capsules, twice daily, send in your testimonials.

Yours,

Mrs. Esther – customer support line: 08106883454