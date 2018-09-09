9jabet ‘re new SWAN Cup sponsors

BY CLARA NNAOMA

The Lagos state chapter of the Sports writers Association of Nigeria yesterday unveiled 9jabet as the new sponsors of the annual Lagos SWAN Cup.

The Chairman of Lagos SWAN Mr Debo Oshundun said the sponsorship of the SWAN Week by the betting company had given the association the necessary leverage to organise the annual SWAN Cup which is the first under his regime.

He said, “this is the first SWAN Week since I was elected last year and we approached bet9ja to sponsor the event and they obliged. I believe this partnership will go far”

The first vice president of the Nigeria football federation and the chairman of the Lagos State Football Association Barrister Sheyi Akinwunmi said he was honoured to be at the event and promised to support SWAN with some donations

Also the chairman of the Nigeria Referees Association, Mr Tade Azeez who was present at the conference made a donation of N250,000 in support of the programme. Tayo Popoola also made a donation of N100,000.

The Brand and communication manager Bet9ja Mr Tunji Mesh said that they are proud to be the sponsor of the event. He said “we are proud to be the sponsors we are here to support you in whatever you you want us to do, just reach out to us and we will be there to support”.