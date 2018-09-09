9 die, N108m property lost in August — Kano Fire Service

Nine persons died, while property worth N108million was lost to fire outbreaks in Kano State in August, the state fire service said on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview in Kano, said that 12 houses and 10 shops were also razed during the month.

He attributed the fire outbreaks to the use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling rings in houses, poor handling of electrical appliances and cooking.

Mohammed said the fire service was, however, able to rescue 112 persons and goods worth N300 million in 22 fire outbreaks in August.

According to him, the service received 82 rescue calls and 18 false alarms from residents during the period.

The spokesman advised the public to be careful with fire and to desist from storing petroleum products in their cars and houses. (NAN)