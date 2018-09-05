5 NutriPitch finalists to rep Nigeria in Kenya

By Luminous Jannamike

FIVE youths who emerged finalists in a nutrition contest, NutriPitch Challenge, will be representing Nigeria at the Nutrition Africa Investment Forum in Nairobi Kenya scheduled for October.

Dr. Michael Ojo, the Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), made this known yesterday in a statement in Abuja

He said the five finalists stood out throughout the challenge which had other 136 contenders across 26 states in Nigeria.

According to him, the finalists are “Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo of August Secrets, whose products emphasize the importance of nutrition in the first 1000 days of a child.

“Other recipients include Hakeem Jimoh; Founder of Veggie Victory, Ifeoluwa Olatayo, Chief Executive Officer of Soupah Ltd, Oluyemisi Obe: Managing Director of Grandios Pap and Ope Olanrewaju: Founder of Kennie O Cold Chain Logistics.”

He stressed that GAIN will continue to be in the vanguard of fighting malnutrition in Africa as it has done for over a decades.

He said: “Our organization has been in the forefront of tackling malnutrition in Africa for over 16 years. Since we started, we have faced the issue of malnutrition head-on

“We have worked for over 10 years in Nigeria but a high burden of malnutrition still stares us in the face making it difficult to see any appreciable progress.

“There is still a high percentage of children that are stunted, and so everyone, including the government and the private sector have a role to play. There is a need to make available and affordable, these essential foods that contain nutrients necessary for proper nourishment of the body. This is why GAIN is working with partners to bring in innovative ways of improving nutrition, and a key element of this approach is what we are doing with NutriPitch, a Local Elevator Pitch Competition.

“We intend to provide support to entrepreneurs in nutrition, with the aim of fighting malnutrition in Nigeria, through nutrition-focused initiatives like the NutriPitch-Nourish Nigeria Challenge. We also provide funding and technical assistance through our partners from across the world, because this support is very key to the sustainability of Businesses in Nutrition in Africa.

“The Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network, convened by GAIN Nigeria in partnership with Fate Foundation organized the NutriPitch Competition to allow owners of businesses showcase their products and services in the way that it promotes nutrition in Nigeria.”