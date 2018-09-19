400 killed in Cameroon violence – Amnesty

No fewer than 400 people have been killed by both the security forces and the armed separatists in an escalating violence in Cameroon’s English speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, Amnesty International said.

The London-based human rights organisation, in a report said it had recorded more than 260 incidents, including kidnappings, killings of security forces and armed separatists, as well as destruction of private properties by both sides since the beginning of this year.

It said it had documented the deaths of more than 160 members of the security forces at the hands of armed separatists since late 2016, noting, however, that the toll could be much higher as some attacks went underreported.

The group further said it had authenticated two videos it received last week; one showing graphic images of a beheaded security officer, adding that forensic experts verified the clips.

Another video captured a voice of a man saying he had taken the gendarme’s rifle.

The individual identifies himself as a member of the “Ambazonia Liberation Forces;” an armed group that has been fighting for the secession of the English speakers from the predominantly French speaking country.

Amnesty pointed out that it was not yet in a position to independently confirm the exact location where the videos, which made headlines on the local media, were shot, but that analysis pointed to the area of Belo, in the Northwest.

Neither the government nor the separatists had reacted to the human rights’ watchdog’s latest claims at the time of filing this report, but the Yaoundé regime has rebuffed previous claims by the organisation.