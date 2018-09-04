4 Shiite members arrested for attacking police in Zaria

Four members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiites, have been arrested for attacking the police during a procession at Muchiya, Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview with newsmen.

Sabo said “I can authoritatively confirm to you that we have arrested four members of Shiite group at Muchiya, Sabongari, Zaria, who attacked the police during an illegal procession.

“They blocked the road preventing people from carrying out their daily activities. In an attempt to open the road, they vehemently responded using catapults to attack our people from all angles.

“They used catapult with iron rod, shooting at the police, as a result of these attacks, one of our vehicles was smashed,” the spokesman said.

He said the arrested persons have been transfered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further interrogation.

Sabo assured the citizens to go about their normal businesses as the police were doing everything possible to protect lives and property.

“We swore to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, this is our legitimate duty and we will continue to do so.

“In line with this, we carried a ‘show of force’ across the state to forestall breach of peace.”

The state government had declared the IMN as an illegal organisation and proscribed it.

The state government had also banned all procession across the state with a view to maintain peace, stability, law and order. (NAN)