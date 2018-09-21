350 out of 1761 drivers fail FRSC eye test

Arising from its renewed commitment towards creating a safer motoring environment in Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps engaged 1761 drivers nationwide in a free and voluntary Eye Test exercise during the 2018 Eid-El Kabir special patrol operations.

Out of the total number of 1761 drivers tested by the optometrists, 350 drivers were discovered to have sight defects while 35 drivers went home with free eye glasses.

The eye test which lasted from Friday 17 to Sunday 26 August 2018 was successfully carried out in collaboration with Optometrists Association across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who revealed this, said that a total of 4983 offenders were apprehended for over 6097 offences committed across 2360 routes covered by the Corps during the Sallah special patrol operations. The most prevalent offence recorded during the period was Seatbelt Use Violation with 1540 offenders apprehended.